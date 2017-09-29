Porchfest OMA

Friday, September 29, 2017

5pm-10pm

Gifford Park | 33rd & California | Omaha

Free and all ages!

The festival will include musicians, bands, comedians, spoken word artists, and live art performances on 5 porch stages and the Farmer’s Market stage. Plus an open mic stage!

Lineup:

Dirty River Ramblers

Dr. Webb

Jack Hotel

Matt Cox

The Bottle Tops

McCarthy Trenching

Midwest Dilemma

Picklegrass

The Shineys

The Bedrock

Root Marm Chicken Farm Jug Band

Electricradbolt

Scott Severin

Brikwondo

Michael Hulstein

Josh Lawler

Matt Cronin

Open mic stage hosted by Aly Peeler. All welcome!

Plus Comedy, Spoken Word & Live Art!

Porchfest OMA is an E3 Music Management and Benjamin Baldwin production in conjunction with the Gifford Park Neighborhood Association and Gifford Park Neighborhood Market.

Thank you to our sponsors!

The Reader | California Bar | Yelp Omaha

Porchfest began 10 years ago in Ithaca, New York and has expanded to 88 sister festivals in the U.S. and Canada. After witnessing this beautiful event in Lincoln last year (Porchfest LNK), we decided to bring it to Omaha in 2017.

#PorchfestOMA

#PorchfestOmaha

#PorchfestOMA2017

#PorchfestOmaha2017