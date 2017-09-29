Porchfest OMA
Friday, September 29, 2017
5pm-10pm
Gifford Park | 33rd & California | Omaha
Free and all ages!
The festival will include musicians, bands, comedians, spoken word artists, and live art performances on 5 porch stages and the Farmer’s Market stage. Plus an open mic stage!
Lineup:
Dirty River Ramblers
Dr. Webb
Jack Hotel
Matt Cox
The Bottle Tops
McCarthy Trenching
Midwest Dilemma
Picklegrass
The Shineys
The Bedrock
Root Marm Chicken Farm Jug Band
Electricradbolt
Scott Severin
Brikwondo
Michael Hulstein
Josh Lawler
Matt Cronin
Open mic stage hosted by Aly Peeler. All welcome!
Plus Comedy, Spoken Word & Live Art!
Porchfest OMA is an E3 Music Management and Benjamin Baldwin production in conjunction with the Gifford Park Neighborhood Association and Gifford Park Neighborhood Market.
Thank you to our sponsors!
The Reader | California Bar | Yelp Omaha
Porchfest began 10 years ago in Ithaca, New York and has expanded to 88 sister festivals in the U.S. and Canada. After witnessing this beautiful event in Lincoln last year (Porchfest LNK), we decided to bring it to Omaha in 2017.
#PorchfestOMA
#PorchfestOmaha
#PorchfestOMA2017
#PorchfestOmaha2017