Preserving Personal Archives Workshop Do you have a box, closet, computer, or attic full of your personal or family archives? The Preserving Personal Archives workshop will provide basic tools and knowledge to better care for and protect your personal & family collections from an archivist. Topics will include ideal storage conditions and the basics of caring for documents, photographs, scrapbooks, & selected media formats to ensure your treasures are accessible far into the future. Attendees will leave the session with practical ideas in hand and resources for further information. Attendees are welcome to bring one item for personal consultation. Free & open to the public. For more information or to RSVP contact Director of Archives & Special Collections Amy Schindler, acschindler@unomaha.edu or 402.554.6046.