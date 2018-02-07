The Pump and Dump Show is back by popular demand for its 6th nationwide tour: more hilarious, more raw, and more “Parentally Incorrect” than ever. Moms, get yourself out of the house for once, and join comedians Shayna Ferm and Tracey Tee to laugh – hard – about all the things that usually make you cry. It’s rough out there in the Momosphere – you’ve earned a night out!

Treat yourself and your #BREEDER friends to this cathartic evening of hilarious music and comedy hailed as “The Best Moms’ Night Out Ever.” Enjoy a live, interactive event filled with original songs, games, prizes, special guests, and a much-needed jolt of validation and commiseration that will make you laugh your c-section scar open.

This tour is also a celebration of Shayna and Tracey’s highly anticipated book, Parentally Incorrect: True Tales by Real Moms About the F**ked Up Things Their Kids Have Done, which highlights one of the most popular segments from the show, where audience members’ submit their own ‘most f**ked up’ stories about their children and they are read live on stage. This unscripted segment is 100% authentic and unbelievably hysterical. The book is available for pre-order now and will be released March 6th, 2018, just in time for Mother’s Day.

What are our #BandOfMothers are saying on social media?

• “The Pump and Dump Show is basically the best thing you can do for yourself as a mom. It’s therapy and wine and laughs and a lifeline all rolled into one.”

• “Saw your show last night and I have to say it changed my life. You moms are amazing and the deeper message you share is bigger than amazing. Thank you so much!”

• “A much needed night out with my girls and a much needed reminder that solidarity is key to surviving motherhood. You are hilarious!”

• “A mom from the audience got up and said it’s been a year and a half since she had a night out. That’s when I fell in love with The Pump and Dump girls who gave that mom a reason to get out and laugh her face off because we all need that. I loved that they were using humor to bring so many women together… They are legit.”

Showtime: Wed. & Thurs. 7:30PM / Tickets: $27 / Ph: 402-493-8036

The Funny Bone is located at 17305 Davenport St. Suite 201, Omaha, NE 68118