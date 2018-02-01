PWP Live Presents: WrestleRama at The Waiting Room

Ted and Wally's Premium Homemade Ice Cream Presents:

PWP Live's WrestleRama!! Live at The Waiting Room Lounge on Thursday February 1st!!

Featuring all the top stars of PWP in action, including:

* PWP Tag Team Champions - PAT POWERS & "DELICIOUS" DEVIN CARTER

* PWP Rising Phoenix Champion - JOEY DANIELS

* BRANDEN JUAREZ

* PRESTON MAXWELL

* GUNS & BEER - DUKE CORNELL & DARREN "MOONSHINE" RUSSELL

* MIDWEST BLOOD* CON ARTIEST

* "THE PASSION" ZAC JAMES

* PAUL DANIELS w/ "MANAGER SUPREME" AXEL GREECE

* DALTON LEE ROTH

* "THE KARAOKE KING" PURPLE

* "THE RUGGER FROM DOWN UNDER" ROBERT STORM

* "THE CANDYMAN" WILLY SWEET

* CARSON ROCKWELL

* And more!!

Tickets just $10 in advance, $13 day of, while they last!!

Advance tickets available at Ted and Wally's Premium Homemade Ice Cream (both Old Market & Benson locations).

Or online at https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/8110083/pwp-live-presentswrestlerama-omaha-the-waiting-room

Doors open at 7:00 PM, action kicks off at 8!!

The Waiting Room Lounge

6212 Maple St.Omaha, NE

BE THERE!!

!www.PWPlive.netwww.Facebook.com/PWPlivewww.Instagram.com/PWPlivewww.Twitter.com/PWPlivewww.Youtube.com/PWPwrestling