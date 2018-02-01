PWP Live Presents: WrestleRama at The Waiting Room

Ted and Wally's Premium Homemade Ice Cream Presents:
PWP Live's WrestleRama!! Live at The Waiting Room Lounge on Thursday February 1st!!
Featuring all the top stars of PWP in action, including:
* PWP Tag Team Champions - PAT POWERS & "DELICIOUS" DEVIN CARTER
* PWP Rising Phoenix Champion - JOEY DANIELS
* BRANDEN JUAREZ
* PRESTON MAXWELL
* GUNS & BEER - DUKE CORNELL & DARREN "MOONSHINE" RUSSELL
* MIDWEST BLOOD* CON ARTIEST
* "THE PASSION" ZAC JAMES
* PAUL DANIELS w/ "MANAGER SUPREME" AXEL GREECE
* DALTON LEE ROTH
* "THE KARAOKE KING" PURPLE
* "THE RUGGER FROM DOWN UNDER" ROBERT STORM
* "THE CANDYMAN" WILLY SWEET
* CARSON ROCKWELL
* And more!!
Tickets just $10 in advance, $13 day of, while they last!!
Advance tickets available at Ted and Wally's Premium Homemade Ice Cream (both Old Market & Benson locations).
Or online at https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/8110083/pwp-live-presentswrestlerama-omaha-the-waiting-room
Doors open at 7:00 PM, action kicks off at 8!!
6212 Maple St.Omaha, NE
BE THERE!!
