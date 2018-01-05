PWP Live Presents: Year of the Phoenix XIII at The Waiting Room

Ted and Wally's Premium Homemade Ice Cream Presents:

PWP Live's Year of the Phoenix XIII

PWP returns to The Waiting Room Lounge on Friday January 5th!!

Featuring all the top stars of PWP in action, including:

*** TAG WARS!!!! For the PWP Tag Team Championship!

This unique match will feature defending champions PAT POWERS & "DELICIOUS" DEVIN CARTER, "THE FIGHT & FLIGHT CONNECTION" - CLAY COOPER & NATHEN EDWARDS, "GUNS & BEER" - DUKE CORNELL & DARREN "MOONSHINE" RUSSELL and "MIDWEST BLOOD" - LARS METZGER & JOHNNY RUCKUS!!

What is TAG WARS?

All 8 competitors will draw numbers. The men who draw 1 & 2 will start the match. Every 2 minutes after that, the next man will enter based on the number he drew. This match is elimination via pinfall or submission - and once one member of a team is eliminated, the entire team is out - however, eliminations can only occur once all 8 men have entered. The last team remaining will be the PWP Tag Team Champions!!

Also in action:

* PWP Rising Phoenix Champion - JOEY DANIELS

* BRANDEN JUAREZ

* PRESTON MAXWELL

* CON ARTIEST

* "THE PASSION" ZAC JAMES

* PAUL DANIELS w/ "MANAGER SUPREME" AXEL GREECE

* DALTON LEE ROTH

* "THE KARAOKE KING" PURPLE

* "THE RUGGER FROM DOWN UNDER" ROBERT STORM

* "THE CANDYMAN" WILLY SWEET* CARSON ROCKWELL

* "COLD STONE" TIM BOSTON

* And more!!

Tickets just $10 in advance, $13 day of, while they last!!

Advance tickets available at Ted and Wally's Premium Homemade Ice Cream (both Old Market & Benson locations).

Or online at https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/7146132/pwp-live-presentsyear-of-the-phoenix-xii-omaha-the-waiting-room

Doors open at 7:00 PM, action kicks off at 8!!

The Waiting Room Lounge

6212 Maple St.Omaha, NEBE THERE!!!

www.PWPlive.netwww.Facebook.com/PWPlivewww.Instagram.com/PWPlivewww.Twitter.com/PWPlivewww.Youtube.com/PWPwrestling