RNG Gallery is pleased to present The Quilted Print, a group exhibit of relief printmaking and textile based pieces using found, repurposed fabrics. The exhibit opens Saturday, July 8th and will be available for viewing until Sunday, September 3rd. A public reception to meet the artists will be held on Saturday, July 8 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the gallery. RNG Gallery shares space with Dixie Quicks restaurant and is located at 157 W. Broadway in Council Bluffs.

Hannah March Sanders and Blake Sanders worked together to deliver a class at Frogman's Print Workshop in Council Bluffs. The result is a unique installation utilizing the oldest form of printmaking, relief, in combination with found, repurposed fabrics and basic machine and hand sewing to create quilted collages. The collaborative efforts of the participants is channeled into an installation to be unveiled Saturday night, July 8th, at Dixie Quicks / RNG Gallery.

Participating Artists: Blake Sanders, Hannah March Sanders, Carolyn Albracht, James Allan, Margaret Caldwell, Amanda DeFazio, Celeste deLuna, Christine Harrison, Jada Jackson, Sam Kennedy, Sarah Marshall, Jesse McAdams, Samantha Mendoza, Zeinab Saab, Jordan Thornton, Sandra Vega, AJ Zandt.

The course began with transfer, carving and printing demonstrations. Subsequent demonstrations include cutting and pinning prints on fabric into collage surfaces using a variety of stitch types in hand and machine embroidery, addition of embellishments, appliqué, reverse appliqué, finishing techniques, and hanging solutions. These processes provide a gateway into three dimensional creations, performance, and installation.

Hannah March Sanders is an inter-disciplinary printmaker utilizing the repeatable matrix to create drawings, fiber art works and installations that explore the relationship between man and environment. Hannah received her BFA at Tulane University in New Orleans and an MFA from Louisiana State University. She has taught courses and workshops at the University of Louisiana Lafayette, Murray State University in Kentucky, and at a variety of other institutions and galleries across the country. Along with her husband Blake, Hannah operates orangebarrelindustries.com, an artist collaborative that organizes exhibitions, portfolios and art events. Hannah's work has been widely shown including exhibits in Estonia, Ireland, Japan, New York, and New Orleans. She is currently an Assistant Professor and Area Head of Printmaking at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, MO.

Blake Sanders works in print media as well as installation. His work supports stewardship by illustrating a bond between people and the natural world. Blake earned his BFA from the University of Northern Iowa and an MFA from Tulane University. He has taught art and printmaking at universities, as well as workshops at colleges and community-based art organizations around the country. Sanders has participated in over eighty national and international exhibitions. Previously an instructor of Printmaking at Bowling Green State University in Ohio, he currently teaches courses at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, MO.

Admission to the RNG Gallery is free. RNG Gallery is open Wednesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The gallery is closed on Monday and Tuesday.