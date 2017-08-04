R&B Trio Guy Headline Urban League of Nebraska 90th Anniversary Celebration

R&B trio Guy featuring brothers Aaron and Damion Hall and legendary producer Teddy Riley are bringing the new jack swing sound to the Holland Performing Arts Center for an evening celebrating 90 years of the Urban League Movement in Nebraska Friday, August 4, 2017. The celebration is being held in conjunction with the biennial Native Omaha Days.

A fusion of traditional soul vocals melded to hip-hop beats, the new jack sound burst on to the scene in the late 1980s and Guy dominated the charts into the early 1990s. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the 8 p.m. performance presented by the Urban League of Nebraska in recognition of their anniversary.

Guy’s self-titled debut album produced the hits "I Like," "Groove Me," "Spend the Night" and "Teddy's Jam." Riley found himself in strong demand as a songwriter and producer, working with Bobby Brown, Kool Moe Dee, Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Keith Sweat, and SWV. Riley received a Grammy for his work on Michael Jackson’s pivotal album Dangerous.

The Urban League of Nebraska will also recognize two community leaders. The Charles B. Washington Award named after the local civil rights activist, journalist and mentor will honor a leader who has brought awareness to issues affecting communities of color and is facilitating change in North Omaha.