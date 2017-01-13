Raptor Bird-Day Party

Join us as we wish all of our amazing education and display birds of prey a happy birthday with snacks, live raptor presentations, photos, and more. We’ll also be unveiling a brand new addition to the Nature Center - an interactive digital learning exhibit where you can learn about raptors, Fontenelle Forest, conservation history and more! This event is free for Fontenelle Forest members or with daily admission.

to Google Calendar - Raptor Bird-Day Party - 2017-01-14 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Raptor Bird-Day Party - 2017-01-14 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Raptor Bird-Day Party - 2017-01-14 13:00:00 iCalendar - Raptor Bird-Day Party - 2017-01-14 13:00:00

Fontenelle Forest 1111 N. Bellevue Blvd., Omaha, Nebraska 68005

Built with Metro Publisher™