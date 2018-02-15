Ray Volpe Feb. 15th Waiting Room Omaha

Rad Kadillac Productions is pleased to present:

Ray Volpewsg: TBA

Thursday, February 15th

The Waiting Room Lounge | Omaha

Doors: 8p | Show: 9p | All Ages

Tickets: $15 On sale 1/12 at 10 a.m. CST via: http://bit.ly/RayVolpeOMAtix

Hailing from Charlotte, North Carolina is gifted electronic producer Ray Volpe. Supported by the likes of Diplo, Excision, Carnage, and more, Ray brings forth a mature yet positively thrilling signature sound. Mastering his craft since the age of 12, Volpe continues to move forward to this day through original productions, remixes, and incorporating a skilled singing voice into his tracks. His sensational career has taken him on tour with artists like Borgore, Krewella, and Kill the Noise in 2017 alone. His extraordinary talents have also led him to produce official remixes for artists like Marshmello, GTA, Getter, and more.It’s impossible to compare Ray to other artists; his versatility in electronic music is unmatched as his music has ranged across a multitude of genres like dubstep, mid-tempo, trap, and beyond. Volpe has proved his creativity and skill through game-changing original releases like Bipolar EP and Reality EP, integrating original vocals and his one-and-only sound design.