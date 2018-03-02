Read Across America Day - Volunteers

Nelson Mandela Elementary would like to cordially invite you to celebrate “Read AcrossAmerica Day” by celebrating Dr. Seuss’ birthday with us on March 2, 2018. We have gradesKindergarten to Third grade, if you have a preference please let us know. Our scholars love meeting new people and having classroom readers. If you are interested, please contact Mrs.Maxwell at (402) 991-1444 ext. 100 or nmaxwell@omandela.org. We need to confirm any volunteer readers by February 23, 2018.

Also, each classroom will be decorating their doors with a theme from one of Dr. Seuss’ books. We are asking that each volunteer place a ballot for the best classroom door. The voting cards will be available with the following prizes; first place wins a pizza party, second place wins a nice cream party, and third place wins a popcorn party.