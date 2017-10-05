Rebuilding Together Luncheon with Jenni Pulos

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Rebuilding Together to bring Jenni Pulos, best known for her role on Bravo’s hit show Flipping Out, to Omaha Design Center for 2nd Annual Luncheon Thursday, October 5, 2017

Omaha, NE – June 19, 2017 – Come see Jenni Pulos, live and in person at the Omaha Design Center (1502 Cuming St) at Noon on Thursday, October 5, 2017. Join Rebuilding Together as we welcome her to our community as part of the second annual Rebuilding Together fundraising luncheon.

Jenni Pulos is an Emmy nominated producer, is best known for her role on Bravo’s hit show Flipping Out, where she serves as an Executive Assistant to Jeff Lewis and for her role on its spinoff, Interior Therapy. Jenni has worked for Jeff for more than thirteen years and has filmed nine seasons of Flipping Out, where she has also served as executive producer. She has worked as an actress, comedian, writer, and Apollo winning rapper. Her children's rap album, “Old School Kids Beats" was released in April 2014 in partnership with Toys ‘R Us and is also available on iTunes. Jenni co-wrote and performs the theme song for Bravo’s wildly successful Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Jenni is currently developing other scripted and reality shows as an actor, writer and producer, in conjunction with working on her second kids’ album. Jenni’s first book, a charming memoiradvice novel titled Grin and Bear It: How to Be Happy No Matter What Reality Throws Your Way, was released to rave reviews in March of 2014.

She will share her story and provide expertise on what makes a supportive home. "I’m excited to participate in the 2nd Annual Rebuilding Together fundraising luncheon. It's an honor to stand among the selfless men and women who ensure the safety, comfort, independence, and security of the Omaha community’s senior community members”, said Jenni Pulos.

“Jenni is charming, fun and entertaining and it’s an honor to host her in Omaha for our second fundraising luncheon.” said Lynette Farhart, Rebuilding Together’s Executive Director. “This event is a great chance for us engage the community around the programs of Rebuilding Together and the needs of our fellow citizens, along with a fun, entertaining and informative presentation by Jenni Pulos.”

About Rebuilding Together Omaha: Rebuilding Together Omaha serves low-income, elderly or homeowners in Douglas and Sarpy counties with no-cost home repairs and accessibility modifications. Their goal is to allow these senior citizens to age-in-place and to live in warmth, safety, and independence. Rebuilding Together Omaha sponsorship provides community-minded companies and their employees, foundations, service organizations, and congregations with an opportunity to serve the community while building a positive association with a nonprofit that holds a long, successful history in Omaha neighborhoods. Visit www.rebuildingtogetheromaha.org for more information and to make a donation for this and other Rebuilding Together projects.

