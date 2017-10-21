Red Kettle Rally

Have Family Fun with the Red Kettle Run! Walk or run at Werner Park while learning about the work of The Salvation Army in Omaha!

The walk will be held inside the ballpark where participants can visit seven mission stations that highlight Salvation Army services and facilities. The 5K run will be held in the neighborhood surrounding Werner Park.

There is no entry fee for the event, but participants are encouraged to collect change prior to the event in your very own kettle, which will be distributed at various locations throughout the metro in September.