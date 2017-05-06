The Renaissance Festival of Nebraska will once again host two themed weekends filled with hard-hitting jousts and medieval merry-making! (May 6 & 7, and May 13 & 14)

The New Riders of the Golden age, internationally acclaimed joust professionals from Sarasota, FL, will offer a different equestrian jousting program each festival weekend. These true-to-life jousters will surprise and delight with their live steel swordsmanship and daring deeds, clashing with one another in genuine full-contact competitive matches. Everyone in attendance will want to witness the pageantry and peril that only these brave knights and their warhorses can bring to the battlefield.

In keeping with the theme of the first weekend, Roses and Romance, the first 100 ladies to enter the festival grounds on May 6 and 7 will receive a miniature fairy bouquet. Affection, passion, and the romantic intrigues of the royal court will lace together these two days filled with love and thoughts of fancy. Laugh and partake in The Betrothal Game, a witty twist to the TV game show The Dating Game. If though likest it, then thou shouldst have put thine ring upon it. Love notes and secret admires are sure to be found throughout the land.

On May 13 and 14, join Queen Elizabeth and her court in a celebration of the Scots and the Irish during our Shamrocks and Shenanigans weekend. Shout your huzzahs and blow your bagpipe during the daily Kilt and Calf Contest. Is it the tartan they wear or the shapely legs that make the maids swoon? Come find out as we celebrate all things Celtic. Kids will have an opportunity to make and take their own free special shamrock craft at the Fairy Treehouse, and if they’re lucky, some may even spy a real life leprechaun!

Both weekends spotlight the amazing fire skills of Fandazzi Fire Circus from the Minnesota Renaissance Festival, as well as Topsy-Turvey, the all-female acrobatic troupe from St. Petersberg, FL. All five festival stages will be filled with on-going performances of exotic dancers, comic juggling, old world magic, and sing-along pub musicians. There is a daily Fairy Tea for the kids and a daily Mead Tasting for the grown-ups.

A day at the Renaissance Festival wouldn’t be complete without giant turkey legs, funnel cakes, homemade root beer and a large array of other festival foods. There’s also a selection of adult beverages and, new this year, an assortment of Nebraska wines. In addition, a Renaissance festival is one of the few places that the general public may shop at an artisan merchant bazaar. The Renaissance Festival of Nebraska will boast a wonderful variety of leather, metal, glass, and wood craftsmen, along with jewelry makers, potters, blacksmiths, period clothiers, and fantasy artists, all of whom will have their wares on display for sale during these first two weekends in May.

To round out your daily adventure, enjoy historical re-enactment groups full of informational fun, games of skill, hands-on activities, and free craft-making for the wee-folk provided by Nobbies of Omaha. With more than 60 merchants, over 200 costumed characters, and dozens of performers, this really is Nebraska’s largest Renaissance festival!