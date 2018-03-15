René Marie: Experiment In Truth

Holland Performing Arts Center 1200 Douglas St., Omaha, Nebraska 68102

Guided by deep jazz traditions, vocalist René Marie borrows elements of folk, R&B, classical and even country to produce a captivating style all her own.

In a span of two decades, 11 recordings and countless stage performances, Marie has cemented her reputation as not only a singer but also a composer, arranger, theatrical performer and teacher.

Her body of work is musical, but it’s more than just music. It’s an exploration of the bright and dark corners of the human experience, and an affirmation of the power of the human spirit.

Tickets start at $30.00

