Resonance in A Pilgrimage Journey

Join Résonance as they return from their pilgrimage to Steamboat Springs, Colorado, in a performance commemorating the year-long residency of a limited edition version of the hand-written St John's Bible on display at Holy Name Catholic Church.

Hear traditional selections by Palestrina and Howard Hanson to contemporary favorites such as "Down in the River to Pray" and "Africa" and more.

$12 Tickets at the Door or purchase a $24 VIP ticket and experience your personalized opportunity to interact with Maestro Breland and Artists following the performance. Location to follow.