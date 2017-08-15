Resonance in A Pilgrimage Journey

to Google Calendar - Resonance in A Pilgrimage Journey - 2017-08-15 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Resonance in A Pilgrimage Journey - 2017-08-15 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Resonance in A Pilgrimage Journey - 2017-08-15 19:30:00 iCalendar - Resonance in A Pilgrimage Journey - 2017-08-15 19:30:00

St John's Catholic Church 2500 California St, Omaha, Nebraska 68178

Join Résonance as they return from their pilgrimage to Steamboat Springs, Colorado, in a performance commemorating the year-long residency of a limited edition version of the hand-written St John's Bible on display at Holy Name Catholic Church.

Hear traditional selections by Palestrina and Howard Hanson to contemporary favorites such as "Down in the River to Pray" and "Africa" and more.

$12 Tickets at the Door or purchase a $24 VIP ticket and experience your personalized opportunity to interact with Maestro Breland and Artists following the performance. Location to follow.

Info
St John's Catholic Church 2500 California St, Omaha, Nebraska 68178 View Map
Concert
to Google Calendar - Resonance in A Pilgrimage Journey - 2017-08-15 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Resonance in A Pilgrimage Journey - 2017-08-15 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Resonance in A Pilgrimage Journey - 2017-08-15 19:30:00 iCalendar - Resonance in A Pilgrimage Journey - 2017-08-15 19:30:00
Built with Metro Publisher™