Revivals and Restorations October 6 through December 14, 2017

OMAHA (9/19/17) – This Fall, Film Streams will deliver a lineup of all-time classics and rediscovered gems, all recently restored for the big screen. Film Streams’ repertory programming is generously sponsored by Omaha Steaks.

The season begins on October 10 with a new print of DESERT HEARTS from the venerable Janus Films. Donna Deitch’s first film was groundbreaking upon its 1986 release: a love story about two women, produced and directed by a woman. In the 1959-set film, straitlaced East Coast professor Vivian Bell (Helen Shaver) arrives in Reno to file for divorce but winds up catching the eye of someone new, the younger free spirit Cay (Patricia Charbonneau), touching off a slow seduction that unfolds against the breathtaking desert landscape.

A pair of classics perfect for Halloween will show multiple times October 27 through November 2. In the late George A. Romero’s landmark 1968 independent film NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD, seven people try to survive a harrowing night in a Pennsylvania farmhouse while waves of reanimated corpses try to devour them. Mario Bava’s 1966 supernatural thriller KILL, BABY... KILL! has been released under many titles and cuts, but has now been lovingly restored to its full glory by Kino Lorber. This deceptively simple ghost story begins with a gruesome murder in a remote village and quickly descends into a relentlessly scary spiral of revenge and gore.

Starting November 10, it’s a double feature of toe-tapping documentaries by George T. Nierenberg distributed by Milestone Films. In 1979, NO MAPS ON MY TAPS — featuring music by Lionel Hampton and the dance artistry of Bunny Briggs, Chuck Green, and Harold “Sandman” Sims — helped revitalize the state of tap dancing. Introduced by Gregory Hines, the short ABOUT TAP features stylistic performances and recollections by three of America’s leading male tap dancers: Steve Condos, Jimmy Slyde, and Chuck Green.

The quarter will conclude with a long-awaited run of THE GRADUATE. Mike Nichols’s masterpiece, among the rare films that perfectly captured its cultural moment while innovating the visual and narrative language of film, won Film Streams’ most recent Members Select poll, way back in December 2016. This sumptuous 50th anniversary edition is just now available for wide theatrical release.

Tickets for all regular screenings at the Ruth Sokolof Theater are $10 general, $7.50 for students, seniors, teachers and military, and $5 for Film Streams Members.

Please see the following pages for more about this season’s selections (October–December) or visit http://bit.ly/2w5H4EL.

For more information, questions or requests, please contact Patrick Kinney at (402) 933-0259 x 11 or patrick@filmstreams.org.