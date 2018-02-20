Rhinos, Rickshaws, and Revolutions with photojournalist Ami Vitale

Ami Vitale has lived in war zones, contracted malaria and donned a panda suit – all in keeping with her philosophy of “living the story.” Witness the world’s surreal beauty through Vitale’s celebrated work.

Vitale’s career has taught her that stories about nature and wildlife are also stories about people — and that, at the same time, “you can’t talk about humanity without talking about nature.” She’ll share her personal odyssey, told through the images and adventures that have transformed into a celebrated global photojournalist. Tickets start at $11.00.