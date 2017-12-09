The Rink on Farnam at Midtown Crossing presented by The Salvation Army

Midtown Crossing 200 South 31st Ave, Omaha, Nebraska 68131

Midtown Crossing and The Salvation Army are partnering for family fun and philanthropy this winter with an exhilarating new attraction – The Rink on Farnam at Midtown Crossing, presented by The Salvation Army!

Open December 9-February 25

Thursday - Friday: 4pm – 10pm

Saturday - Sunday: 1pm – 10pm

Closed Monday - Wednesday

• Located at 34th and Farnam, west of Mutual of Omaha Bank.

• Admission is $5 per person, includes skate rental

• All proceeds benefit The Salvation Army

For more information, visit the Midtown Crossing website!

