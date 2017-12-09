Midtown Crossing and The Salvation Army are partnering for family fun and philanthropy this winter with an exhilarating new attraction – The Rink on Farnam at Midtown Crossing, presented by The Salvation Army!

Open December 9-February 25

Thursday - Friday: 4pm – 10pm

Saturday - Sunday: 1pm – 10pm

Closed Monday - Wednesday

• Located at 34th and Farnam, west of Mutual of Omaha Bank.

• Admission is $5 per person, includes skate rental

• All proceeds benefit The Salvation Army

For more information, visit the Midtown Crossing website!