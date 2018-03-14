Riverdance

Orpheum Theater Omaha, NE 409 S 16th St, Omaha, Nebraska 68102

The international Irish dance phenomenon is back by popular demand with Riverdance – The 20th Anniversary World Tour.

Marking the eagerly awaited return of the show to North America the anniversary production features new costumes, new lighting, new projections and the addition of a brand new number, “Anna Livia,” featuring the female members of the Irish dance troupe in an a cappella hard-shoe number.

This 20th Anniversary Tour is a thank you to our audiences and a celebration of what has been an incredible journey across two decades.

Tickets start at $41.00.

Orpheum Theater Omaha, NE
