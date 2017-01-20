You are invited to attend…. Rock Out to Read!

The awesome line-up includes City Council member Pete Festersen of Glen Hollow and OPPD President and CEO Tim Burke of The Shenanigans.

Proceeds will go to our initiative Book Trust at Howard Kennedy Elementary School. Book Trust prioritizes creating personal libraries for individual students because children are more likely to finish a book they select. Each child is given a monthly budget of $7 and empowered to choose 2 – 3 Scholastic Reading Club books to add to their personal library. At the end of the year they will have 20+ books of their own!