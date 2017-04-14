Rodger Gerberding: Night Works

While educated as an illustrator and an art historian, as an artist Rodger Gerberding is a renaissance man in every sense of the word. In addition to his substantial gallery credits, his creative work beyond the gallery setting has included a wide variety of projects and media – from magazine and book illustration, to literary criticism, poetry, acting, and teaching.

Gerberding’s artwork is a blend of very distinct styles. It reflects the influences of German Expressionism, in the tradition of Kirchner, combined with a surrealistic nightmare style more closely associated with Masson. His hauntingly memorable images are at once unsettling and alluring.