Midtown Crossing and The Salvation Army are elevating family fun and philanthropy this winter with an exhilarating new attraction – The Rooftop Rink at Midtown Crossing, presented by The Salvation Army.

Open December 2-February 25

Thursday - Friday: 4pm – 10pm

Saturday - Sunday: 1pm – 10pm

Closed Monday - Wednesday

• Rooftop near Wohlner’s Neighborhood Grocery & Deli

(3253 Dodge Street)

• Minimum donation of $5 per person, includes skate rental

• All proceeds benefit The Salvation Army