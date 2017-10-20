Please join Honorary Chairs, Mike and Robbie Frank and Event Chairs, Jeff and Mary Wilson, on October 20th at the CenturyLink Center for an unforgettable evening, "Rooted in Hope," presented by The Hope Center for Kids. The evening will feature keynote speaker, Dimas Salaberrios, author of the acclaimed book, Street God.

Pastor Dimas will share his dynamic story of being a former drug lord on the run and the courageous mission that provided him with hope and second chance - and how he has used that second chance for good.

We hope you can join us in October to learn more about investing in the hopes and dreams in the hearts of Omaha and Fremont youth. The reception and cocktail hour will begin at 6 p.m. followed by dinner and program at 7 p.m. Please contact Melissa Yahnke with any questions at 402.341.4673 x 1028 or melissa@hopecenterforkids.com.