Join us for Roverfront: A Day for Dogs at Tom Hanafan River's Edge Park on Saturday, September 30th from 10 AM to 5 PM. Enjoy a day of FREE classes which cover topics like training tips, vet care, and advocating for your dog in a public setting. In addition to some awesome educational opportunities, you will also have access to fun activities, a variety of pet-friendly vendors, as well as some delicious food options to carry you through the day!

This event benefits Midlands Humane Society and Nebraska Humane Society. Donations to these organizations are encouraged when entering the park.

Special thanks to the City of Council Bluffs, Pets in Omaha, Dharma Dog Training, the KAT, Missouri River Commons, and Midwest Sound and Lighting!