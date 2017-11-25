Sailing in Soup w/Vintage Pistol

Sailing in Soup is an incredibly talented group of guys, and one of the best jam bands around, and we're so happy to have them coming in to The Down Under Lounge on Saturday, November 25th. They'll be joined by psychedelic roots-rockers Vintage Pistol, who will be on tour out of Fayetteville, AR.

No cover | 21+

Sailing in Soup

Gunnar Guenette, Elwin Moseman, Craig Balderston, Johnny Ray Gomez, and Wayne Brekke, are a group of veteran Omaha musicians that deliver a global tour of all soul enriched musical styles.

Vintage Pistol

Imagine if The Allman Brothers Band went on a trippy magic carpet ride with The Black Keys and all of it was being narrated by Van "The Man" Morrison. That is pretty much Vintage Pistol, a 5 Piece rock band out of Fayetteville, AR. Influenced by the sounds of psychedelic, roots, rock music Vintage Pistol is doing just as its name states and is staying vintage and true to the sounds that were laid down by the Giants before them. The band released its 2nd EP "The Second Amendment" in August 2016 and plan to record a follow up EP or album in the Fall of 2017