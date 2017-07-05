The Bookworm and Scholastic are hosting the ultimate summer reading road trip celebration. In an effort to get kids reading this summer, the 2017 ScholasticSummer Reading Road Trip RV will visit The Bookworm on Wednesday, July 5 starting at 3 p.m. Kids and families will have the opportunity to participate in their very own “pop-up” reading festival, meet some of their favorite authors, and engage in fun reading activities.

At The Bookworm reading road trip stop, kids and families will enjoy a fun day of free reading activities including:

An author visit and book signing from Chris Grine and Jennifer A. Nielsen. An activity tent filled with reading activitiesGiveaway tables and a prize wheelCostume characters including: Clifford the Big Red Dog® and Geronimo Stilton

Follow the Scholastic Summer Reading Road Trip live on social media via @Scholastic and #SummerReading