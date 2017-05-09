Science on Screen® Film Streams announces two spring events

Film Streams proudly announces two more installments of Science on Screen, a national series which creatively pairs classic, cult, and documentary films with lively talks led by notable figures from the world of science, technology, and medicine.

On Tuesday, May 9, at 7 pm, Akira Kurosawa’s DREAMS will springboard into a discussion on the states of consciousness with Dr. Sanjay Singh, Chair of the Department of Neurology at Creighton University School of Medicine. Unfolding over eight vignettes, this late masterpiece, from 1990, collects vivid nightime visions that visited the auteur. Tickets for this event are now on sale at http://bit.ly/2o6TBXi.

On Tuesday, May 30, at 7 pm, Film Streams will team with The Nature Conservancy Nebraska and Aqua-Africa for a screening of THE MAN WHO FELL TO EARTH. In director Nicolas Roeg’s oddity, David Bowie stars as a humanoid alien who comes to Earth to get water for his dying planet. Post-film discussion on water issues and conservation will feature Mace Hack, State Director of The Nature Conservancy; Buey Ray Tut, Founder of Aqua-Africa; and Jess Benjamin, a local ceramic artist whose work focuses on water and drought issues. The panel will be moderated by Mike McMeekin, President of Lamp Rynearson & Associates, engineer, and community activist. Tickets for this event are now on sale at http://bit.ly/2oFatG1.

Science on Screen is an initiative of the Coolidge Corner Theatre with major support from the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation. Film Streams first participated in the program in 2016, offering talks around CONTAGION, EMBRACE OF THE SERPENT, and RACING EXTINCTION. A new season launched last month with an event around the 1985 “ramen Western” TAMPOPO, part of a national Night of Science on Screen.

Tickets for this special screening at Film Streams’ Ruth Sokolof Theater, 1340 Mike Fahey St., are $9 general; $7 for students, seniors, teachers, military, and those arriving by bicycle; and $4.50 for Film Streams Members. Advance tickets can be purchased online or through the Film Streams Box Office, in person or at 402-933-0259 x15.

For more information, questions or requests, please contact Patrick Kinney at (402) 933-0259 x 11 or patrick@filmstreams.org.