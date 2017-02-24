Sean Jones Quartet Live at the 1200 Club

Holland Performing Arts Center 1200 Douglas St., Omaha, Nebraska 68102

Thrilling hard bop trumpeter and composer Sean Jones balances technical virtuosity with the music of his gospel-embedded upbringing. Jones, who served as the lead trumpet for the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra until 2010, stands out from the horn-blowing pack with his bright, muscular tone and impeccable sense of swing.

"When Jones solos, soaring with a gentle strength as his band swells behind him, it’s not just a pretty melody…It’s praise." - JazzTimes

4023450606

