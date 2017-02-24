Sean Jones Quartet Live at the 1200 Club

Thrilling hard bop trumpeter and composer Sean Jones balances technical virtuosity with the music of his gospel-embedded upbringing. Jones, who served as the lead trumpet for the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra until 2010, stands out from the horn-blowing pack with his bright, muscular tone and impeccable sense of swing.

"When Jones solos, soaring with a gentle strength as his band swells behind him, it’s not just a pretty melody…It’s praise." - JazzTimes