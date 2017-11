Friday, Nov. 10, 2017

5-7:30 p.m.

Tangier Shrine Center

2823 S. 84 Street

Plenty of Chili

Nathan 1/4 lb. hot dogs

All the condiments and relishes

$7.50 per person

Children under 4 free

Kid-friendly event!

Raffle

Open to the public.

More information:

http://www.tangiershrine.com

Proceeds are for the benefit of Tangier Corvette Club activities.

Payments are not tax deductible as charitable contributions.