Seth Walker @ 21st Saloon

Seth Walker is currently on tour to promote his new record. Upon it's release, 'Gotta Get Back' debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard Blues Album Chart and made it's way to the Top 10 on the Americana Radio Chart. No Depression praised, "...an album flush with fully invested emotion and the craft and consistency to match," while AllMusic attested, "After a series of releases spanning nearly 20 years that have branched out from blues into R&B, country, pop, gospel, jazz, and more, singer, songwriter, and guitarist Seth Walker offers perhaps his most eclectic album to date..." Catch him live in Omaha att 21st Saloon!