Seven Doctors Project XIV

The mission of Seven Doctors Project is to provide ongoing writing workshops and other activities designed to assist physicians, healthcare workers, staff, patients and community members in the exploration of the creative process through study and practice of creative writing. Donations accepted at the door

The Slowdown 729 N. 14th St., Omaha, Nebraska 68102

