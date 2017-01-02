Seven Doctors Project XIV

Info
The Slowdown 729 N. 14th St., Omaha, Nebraska 68102 View Map
The mission of Seven Doctors Project is to provide ongoing writing workshops and other activities designed to assist physicians, healthcare workers, staff, patients and community members in the exploration of the creative process through study and practice of creative writing. Donations accepted at the door
The Slowdown 729 N. 14th St., Omaha, Nebraska 68102
The Slowdown 729 N. 14th St., Omaha, Nebraska 68102 View Map
CONTENTS OF THIS SITE ©2005-2016 THE READER