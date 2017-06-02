Shifting: New Drawings by Eddie Dominguez reception

American Artist, Eddie Dominguez, b. 1957, Tucumcari, New Mexico is one of the leaders of American contemporary ceramic art and mixed media. Influenced heavily by his childhood experiences in New Mexico, Dominguez has, for the last 30 years explored cultural and social issues such as ethnicity, political tension and gender in his art. Never dependant on any single medium, Dominguez has used ceramics, metal, canvas, glass, concrete and paper – and views his pieces as part of a collective story about art, life and himself.

Visiting Dominguez in his Lincoln, Nebraska studio gives one a small glimpse of the cognitive and spiritual issues that inform and inspire him. In his newest drawings, Eddie Dominguez is exploring personal evolution and identity. “… I like the idea of evolving into an animal … and I love the idea of a symbol with meaning being part of the human body … to me that is beautiful …”

The NEW DRAWINGS exhibit is a collection of five large paper drawings. Much like Dominguez’s ceramics work, this new collection is strong and bold. Each drawing is an image of the human form – sometimes the artist himself. Each drawing has a solid, strong, almost three-dimensional quality to it – reminding us of his expertise with clay and sculpture. In one of the drawings Dominguez illustrates himself as a clown with a ceramic ruffled collar.

These new drawings are masterfully illustrated, but still raw, honest and intimate. They invite the viewer into an almost spiritual experience as Dominguez explores his own identity and his own evolution.

Eddie Dominguez is an Assistant Professor of Ceramics at the Department of Art and Art History at the University of Nebraska, Lincoln, Nebraska. He has a BFA from the Cleveland Institute of Art in Cleveland, Ohio and an MFA from New York State College of Ceramics, Alfred University, Alfred, New York. His work is in the permanent collections of the Smithsonian Museum of American Art, the Cooper-Hewitt, the Renwick Gallery, The Sheldon Memorial Art Museum, The Museum of Nebraska Art, The Albuquerque Museum of Fine Arts, The Santa Few Museum of Fine Arts, Detroit Art Institute and many other galleries and private collections.