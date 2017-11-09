Show & Tell StorySLAM

Join us for another edition of the Show & Tell StorySLAM at Apollon Art Space. This is a fun, loose, (kind of) competitive storytelling event for adults. We want to hear your best stories about breaking the rules, pushing boundaries and resisting. Hopeful storytellers should prepare a 5- to 8-minute story to share with the crowd. Terrified of the stage? We need audience members to cheer on our storytellers. Judges will be chosen from the audience and prizes will be awarded. Co-hosted by Omaha Public Library and Nebraska Writers Collective. Storytellers are encouraged to register prior to the event. -- http://bit.ly/2kNLnmX Ground Rules: -Stories need to be true -Visual aids and artifacts allowed -Stories must be shorter than 8 minutes -Follow the theme: REBELLION