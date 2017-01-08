Film Streams announces the lineup for Sights on Sounds Winter 2017 (January 8 - March 19), the latest in a recurring series for fans of great music and great stories. All films in the series will screen on Sundays at 7 pm.

The series begins on Sunday, January 8, with Jim Jarmusch’s GIMME DANGER. The director of DOWN BY LAW and the upcoming PATERSON (also coming to the Ruth Sokolof Theater this winter) has delivered an exhilarating and worshipful account of the Iggy Pop-led band credited as one of the precursors to punk rock.

On January 15, it’s the story of essential 90s rockers Oasis. From the Oscar-winning producers of AMY and SENNA, OASIS: SUPERSONIC dives into the raucous rock stars’ fast-paced world of electrifying music, wild debauchery, and epic fraternal feuding, weaving never-before-seen concert footage with candid

interviews and a firsthand account of the backstage sibling rivalry that threatened to destroy the band.

This year saw the passing of the indispensable poet and musician Leonard Cohen. In the 2005 documentary LEONARD COHEN: I’M YOUR MAN the songwriter is interviewed about his rise to fame in the 1960s and later retreat from the music business. Talking-head footage is sandwiched by musical tributes from Rufus Wainright, U2, Nick Cave, and others. See this moving tribute on January 22.

A subtle, skillful montage constructed solely from historic footage, EAT THAT QUESTION: FRANK ZAPPA IN HIS OWN WORDS (showing February 5) is an energetic celebration of this outspoken maestro constructed from interviews and performances painstakingly gathered by director Thorsten Schütte from the obscure vaults of TV stations around the world.

Calling all teenage lobotomies! The fun and rebellious 1979 movie ROCK ‘N’ ROLL HIGH SCHOOL shows February 12. The unruly students of Vince Lombardi High are a principal’s worst nightmare: all they want to do is rock. When downer Miss Togar and a group of parents plan to burn a pile of records, the student body strikes first – with the help of The Ramones.

A postcard from a long-lost New York, a document of a legendary music scene, and a portrait of an unstable genius, THE JAZZ LOFT ACCORDING TO W. EUGENE SMITH will show February 19. From 1957 to 1965, a LIFE journalist diligently logged the action at the stomping ground of Thelonious Monk and Hall Overton through audio recordings and photographs.

Under the enigmatic direction of drummer, pianist, composer, and producer Yoshiki, X Japan has sold over 30 million singles and albums combined. Chronicling the band’s exhilarating, tumultuous and unimaginable history over the past three decades WE ARE X culminates with preparations for their breathtaking reunion concert at New York’s legendary Madison Square Garden.

A film showing March 12 will pull back the curtain on a notorious Broadway failure. In 1981, “Merrily We Roll Along,” a much-hyped musical from the seemingly unstoppable team of Stephen Sondheim and Hal Prince, closed after just sixteen performances. BEST WORST THING THAT EVER COULD HAVE HAPPENED chronicles the production and tells the stories of its hopeful young performers – including Jason Alexander of “Seinfeld.”

The series will conclude on March 19 with THE ROLLING STONES OLÉ, OLÉ, OLÉ! : A TRIP ACROSS LATIN AMERICA, concert film that captures The Stones’ historic 2016 concert in Cuba.

Tickets for all showings are $9 general, $7 for seniors, students, teachers, military, and those arriving by bicycle, and $4.50 for Film Streams Members. Advance tickets can be purchased at http://bit.ly/2hWbB1l or at the box office inside Film Streams’ Ruth Sokolof Theater. For more information, questions or requests, please contact Patrick Kinney at (402) 933-0259 x 11 or patrick@filmstreams.org.