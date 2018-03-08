Siro-A: The Techno Circus

to Google Calendar - Siro-A: The Techno Circus - 2018-03-08 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Siro-A: The Techno Circus - 2018-03-08 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Siro-A: The Techno Circus - 2018-03-08 19:00:00 iCalendar - Siro-A: The Techno Circus - 2018-03-08 19:00:00

Orpheum Theater Omaha, NE 409 S 16th St, Omaha, Nebraska 68102

Experience a mesmerizing mix of technology and theater at Siro-A! As seen on “America’s Got Talent,” the company fuses mime, dance, visual effects and a techno soundtrack for a mind-blowing show.

Often described as Japan’s answer to the Blue Man Group, Siro-A is a revolution in live entertainment. Through dance, mime and puppetry, the company’s six performers interact with technology in a way never seen before. Featuring spectacular video projection, light animation, stunning laser effects and a pulsating electro beat, Siro-A is family entertainment like no other.

Tickets start at $20.00.

Info
Orpheum Theater Omaha, NE 409 S 16th St, Omaha, Nebraska 68102 View Map
Theater
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Siro-A: The Techno Circus - 2018-03-08 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Siro-A: The Techno Circus - 2018-03-08 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Siro-A: The Techno Circus - 2018-03-08 19:00:00 iCalendar - Siro-A: The Techno Circus - 2018-03-08 19:00:00