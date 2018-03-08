Siro-A: The Techno Circus

Experience a mesmerizing mix of technology and theater at Siro-A! As seen on “America’s Got Talent,” the company fuses mime, dance, visual effects and a techno soundtrack for a mind-blowing show.

Often described as Japan’s answer to the Blue Man Group, Siro-A is a revolution in live entertainment. Through dance, mime and puppetry, the company’s six performers interact with technology in a way never seen before. Featuring spectacular video projection, light animation, stunning laser effects and a pulsating electro beat, Siro-A is family entertainment like no other.

Tickets start at $20.00.