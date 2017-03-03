Join us on Friday, March 3 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. for the KANEKO Sketch-A-Thon.
This FREE, public event invites you to grab your graphite and embrace the curves, lines, and textures of contemporary sculptures on display at KANEKO’s current exhibition Passion & Obsession: From the Collection. Bring your sketch pad and pencils to explore all six galleries packed with world-class ceramic and glass sculptures to hone your sketch skills with incredible subjects. During Sketch-A-Thon you’ll be able to enter to win prizes from KANEKO, Upstream, the Apollon, Oracle Art Supply, and be inspired!
Info
The Kaneko 1111 Jones St., Omaha, Nebraska 68102 View Map
