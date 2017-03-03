Join us on Friday, March 3 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. for the KANEKO Sketch-A-Thon.

This FREE, public event invites you to grab your graphite and embrace the curves, lines, and textures of contemporary sculptures on display at KANEKO’s current exhibition Passion & Obsession: From the Collection. Bring your sketch pad and pencils to explore all six galleries packed with world-class ceramic and glass sculptures to hone your sketch skills with incredible subjects. During Sketch-A-Thon you’ll be able to enter to win prizes from KANEKO, Upstream, the Apollon, Oracle Art Supply, and be inspired!