Smoove w/Harakiri & Katine Jane

Smoove is both the lightning and the tiny wooden ship in the bottle, captured in a moment of magic, and handcrafted into something beautiful. That sounds like a bit much, but we really love this band.

Blending elements of indie rock and hip hop, Smoove is fronted by Cody Rathman (Cody Rathman Music, State Disco) and J. Crum. The band formed earlier this year when it's members were thrown together as participants in the Conspire Music and Arts Festival. That event started with a pool of great Omaha musicians from every genre, and placed them into groups to see what they could create on the spot. Cody and Crum were joined by Chris Spurgin, Derek Bird and Matt Ehlinger, and they had so much fun that they decided to keep the project alive.

Harakiri is a psych rock band, with spacey guitars and persistent experimental vocal harmonies, often revered for their eclectic song style changes and unique embodiment of psychedelic and melancholy.

Katie Jane will start the night off with some classical guitar. She's very talented, and we're happy to have her in from Lincoln. NO COVER | 21+ | 9:30P