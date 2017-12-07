South Omaha Neighborhood Alliance Holiday Potluck

The SONA Annual pot luck will be held on December 7 at the Kroc Center. Use the ticket URL to RSVP and share what you will bring!
Kroc Center 2825 Y St., Omaha, Nebraska 68107 View Map
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1HVwIqn9FmtA6UcUc-ArGy3LLI5lWPznTs7QZiRJ7VfA/edit#gid=0
