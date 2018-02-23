SoMo: The Reservations Tour ft. Caye at Slowdown

Doors at 8:00pm

Main Room

$20 Advance/$25 Day of show

All ages show. Check entry requirements at http://theslowdown.com/All-Ages

SoMo

Selling out shows across the country and achieving multiplatinum success by paving a path of his own, SoMo has quietly emerged as R&B's most successful underground superstar. Now, it's time for the world to properly meet the Dallas, TX singer and songwriter born Joseph Somers-Morales on his second full-length album, 'The Answers' [Republic Records]."

Over the past two years, I really dialed in all of the different aspects of who I am as a man and tried to represent every facet in the music, production, and lyrics," he exclaims. "This is the evolution of SoMo. I've seen so much of the world and come back to Texas. I'm really telling my story."

Caye

More info and music at http://theslowdown.com/