Sound & Memory

Multimedia performers, The Afield and Alejandro T. Acierto look inward and consider the ways that long and short term memory impact our listening experience. Presented by KANEKO and Omaha Under the Radar, the Generator Series hosts performances that investigate music’s relationship to our physical world, seeking the connections between sound and architecture, sound and natural landscapes, sound and the human body and more.

About the Generator Series: Presented by KANEKO and Omaha Under the Radar, the Generator Series will present events that investigate music’s relationship to our physical world, seeking the connections between sound and architecture, sound and natural landscapes, sound and the human body, and more. Focusing on music by living composers, including sound improvisation and experimental composition, the Generator Series will be an outlet for non-commercial music that asks questions about how we listen, and how we interact with sound in the 21st century.

About Omaha Under the Radar: Omaha Under the Radar is an annual experimental performance festival in the Midwest. We celebrate cultural innovators with performances throughout the city of Omaha. The festival emerged from a desire to support innovative performers and creators living and working in the Midwest, and to connect this community to other performance communities throughout the United States. Since the first festival, held in 2014, Omaha Under the Radar has presented over 200 artists from more than a dozen cities throughout the United States. We work to represent a multiplicity of genres, ideas, and identities through performances, talks, group discussions and educational opportunities. Omaha Under the Radar is a 501(c)3 Nonprofit Organization.