Sounds of Summer - MONA

Museum of Nebraska Art (MONA) 2401 Central Ave., Kearney, Nebraska 68847

The Museum of Nebraska Art Guild presents "Sounds of Summer" June 15, 2017.

Enjoy the "Sounds of Summer" in MONA's lovely Cliff Hillegass Sculpture Garden - a perfect setting for a summer's eve. Sponsored by the MONA Guild, gates open at 6:00 p.m.; tables and chairs are provided for self-catered picnics. The live music begins at 7:00 and continues until 9:00. Admission is free, however donations are appreciated during intermission's "pass the hat" to keep admission free.

FREE seating is on a first come, first serve basis, however you may reserve a table for 10 for $200. To make a reservation, contact the Museum at (308) 865-8559.

June 15 • Blackberry Winter – Classic RockJuly 20 • Thalken, Tesdall & Thalken – Smooth Jazz

