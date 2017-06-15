Sounds of Summer - MONA

The Museum of Nebraska Art Guild presents "Sounds of Summer" June 15, 2017.

Enjoy the "Sounds of Summer" in MONA's lovely Cliff Hillegass Sculpture Garden - a perfect setting for a summer's eve. Sponsored by the MONA Guild, gates open at 6:00 p.m.; tables and chairs are provided for self-catered picnics. The live music begins at 7:00 and continues until 9:00. Admission is free, however donations are appreciated during intermission's "pass the hat" to keep admission free.

FREE seating is on a first come, first serve basis, however you may reserve a table for 10 for $200. To make a reservation, contact the Museum at (308) 865-8559.

June 15 • Blackberry Winter – Classic RockJuly 20 • Thalken, Tesdall & Thalken – Smooth Jazz