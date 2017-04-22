Southern (Red Neck) Bar-B-Que with all the Fixins
Saturday, April 22, 2017
5-8 p.m.
Tangier Shrine Center
Arab Patrol
2823 S. 84 Street (south of 84th & Center)
Social Hour from 4-5; Dinner from 6-8 p.m.
$10 per person (children 5 & under are free)
Menu: Pork Riblets, Tater Tots, Baked Beans, Slaw, Rolls & Butter
Cash Bar
Raffles, 50/50, and Silent Auction
Tickets available from the Tangier Shrine office in advance (Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) or at the door.
Tangier Shrine Center 2823 84, Omaha, Nebraska 68124 View Map
