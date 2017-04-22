Southern (Red Neck) Bar-B-Que with all the Fixins

Tangier Shrine Center 2823 84, Omaha, Nebraska 68124

Saturday, April 22, 2017

5-8 p.m.

Arab Patrol

2823 S. 84 Street (south of 84th & Center)

Social Hour from 4-5; Dinner from 6-8 p.m.

$10 per person (children 5 & under are free)

Menu: Pork Riblets, Tater Tots, Baked Beans, Slaw, Rolls & Butter

Cash Bar

Raffles, 50/50, and Silent Auction

Tickets available from the Tangier Shrine office in advance (Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) or at the door.

Info

Tangier Shrine Center 2823 84, Omaha, Nebraska 68124

Festival

402-392-0404

