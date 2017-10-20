Sovereignty Presents: "Everyone Floats" Stephen King Themed Birthday Metal Show!

We all float at The Down Under Lounge!

Come out on Friday, October 20th to enjoy a night of heavy metal as Sovereignty puts on our most dynamic performance yet! We're being joined by some very close friends in celebration of local heavy metal and our very own Dakota Horrell's Birthday! When you're at The Down Under with us, you'll float too!

Featuring:

Sovereignty

Flourishing Illusions

Rift

Doors at 8:00, Show at 9:00. $5 cover 21+

In Dakota's honor, this is going to be a birthday bash that pays tribute to the master of horror himself, Stephen King! Costumes are encouraged.