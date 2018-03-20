Spinosaurus: Lost Giant of the Cretaceous with paleontologist Nizar Ibrihim

Travel back in time with paleontologist Nizar Ibrahim! With video recreating the Cretaceous Era Sahara, he explains how he rediscovered Spinosaurus – a prehistoric monster – before it was lost to science.

Discovered more than half a century ago in Morocco by the great German paleontologist Ernst Stromer, Spinosaurus’ fossil remains were lost in the Allied bombing of Germany during World War II. With the help of recent fossil discoveries in the desert and Stromer’s own data and drawings, contemporary scientists including German/Moroccan paleontologist and National Geographic Emerging Explorer Ibrahim have reconstructed a full skeletal model of Spinosaurus, which has been featured on the National Geographic Channel and presented in the National Geographic Museum.

Ibrahim will tell the story of Spinosaurus’ discovery, loss and rediscovery, and explain what — other than its size — makes this ancient monster unique.

