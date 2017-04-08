On April 8th. 2017, the Metro Area Kilted (MAK) Throwers will be hosting the Spring Fling Pro/Am Highland Games & NE Celtic Festival.

This is our 3rd year for the games, second year with Pros, first year with the NE Celtic Festival. This is our second year as a charity event. Our charity partner is the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

More details can be found here:

https://www.facebook.com/events/1844063582482380/