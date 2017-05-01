Startup Week

Made for A Rare Breed - May 1-5, 2017

The Omaha Startup Collaborative 1905 Harney Street, Omaha, Nebraska 68102

Omaha Startup Week is a five-day celebration of our community; a conference that builds on our we don’t coast attitude, creating momentum, connecting, educating and inspiring with 60+ events led by entrepreneurs and hosted in the entrepreneurial spaces you love.

Omaha Startup Week is a reflection of your hard work, a testament to your potential and a tribute to our community’s unique entrepreneurial identity. Whether you are an entrepreneur, a corporate innovator or in the investment community, you’ll find a place to plug in.

The Omaha Startup Collaborative 1905 Harney Street, Omaha, Nebraska 68102

