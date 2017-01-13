Steve Joy: New Art + U.S. Book Release

Steve Joy, internationally known artist, had a new catalog of his current works published by Galerie Erich Storrer, Zurich, Switzerland, as part of their current show of his work. Gallery 72, will have a special reception for the United States launch of this catalog on Thursday, January 19, 2017, with a show of Steve Joy new works from Friday, January 13, 2017, through Saturday, February 4.

Collectors like his strong use of colors, geometric shape, variety of styles, variation in sizes and themes. His paintings become mixed media with the inclusion of gold and silver foils, waxes, inks and varnishes with traditional paints. His drawings, or works based on paper, include many of the elements of his paintings, are often less complex in design but have great texture to their surfaces.