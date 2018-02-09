Steve Joy: Paintings from the Forgotten Corner

Last Spring, Joy—the first-ever curator at the Bemis Center for Contemporary Art—sojourned to the so-called “Forgotten Corner,” a windswept peninsula in Cornwell, England, not far from where he was born. A spit of land with stately Elizabethan homes “replete with dark, mysterious and very strange Tudor portraits,” he writes. Over a period of seven months, he created a new series of work, both painted and drawn, still abstract but now hinting towards reality, even if “a reality of the imagination.” He found inspiration in those strange portraits hanging from the walls, from their sense of history and those first sparks of civilization: science, mathematics, philosophy and more.