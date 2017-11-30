Stigma: Effects of Media Portrayal of Mental Health

This month, we will discuss how stigmatized disorders, such as mental illness, are portrayed by media. Dr. Roma Subramanian - whose research includes the construction and effects of health news and campaigns, particularly with regard to stigmatized disorders - will present on how news stories on mental illness challenge or perpetuate stigma, and how visual narratives might help decrease stigma. Join the discussion Thursday, November 30th at 5:30PM in the Barbara Weitz Community Engagement Center, Room 231.

Artistic Credit: Pirin Sriweawnetr