Stranger from Paradise - Opera Omaha

Director Kevin Lawler and Conductor Hal France will provide the audience with a quick taste of the story that Stranger from Paradise is based upon, and give some behind-the-scenes insight into the world premiere opera. Featuring a performance by cast members and concluding with an audience Q&A.
Tables will be set, so bring a meal and make the most of your lunch hour.
Or purchase a meal on your way in from KGB Gourmet Food Truck. KGB will be parked on 19th Street starting at 11 a.m.
Opera Omaha 1850 Farnam Street, Omaha, Nebraska 68102 View Map