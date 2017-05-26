Stranger from Paradise - Opera Omaha

Director Kevin Lawler and Conductor Hal France will provide the audience with a quick taste of the story that Stranger from Paradise is based upon, and give some behind-the-scenes insight into the world premiere opera. Featuring a performance by cast members and concluding with an audience Q&A.

Tables will be set, so bring a meal and make the most of your lunch hour.

Or purchase a meal on your way in from KGB Gourmet Food Truck. KGB will be parked on 19th Street starting at 11 a.m.